Recycling company sued for air quality violations in West Oakland

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District and Alameda County District Attorney Ursula Jones Dickson filed a joint civil lawsuit Thursday against Radius Recycling over air quality violations stemming from a large fire at its West Oakland facility almost two years ago.

The suit seeks penalties and an injunction following the Aug. 9-10, 2023 blaze, which regulators say was fueled by the company's failure to follow key fire prevention measures.

Investigators found Radius accepted excess scrap metal while its shredder was offline. According to a press release, they stored the material in areas lacking water cannons and heat sensors, both required by its air permit.

District Attorney Jones Dickson said the action seeks to enforce environmental protections and prevent future toxic emissions in the area, which has long suffered from pollution.

The San Jose Mercury-News reports the lawsuit comes just months after Jones Dickson dropped a criminal suit against the recycling company.

Radius was fined more than a half-million dollars in 2024 for startup violations but is now operating in compliance.