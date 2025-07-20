© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Report: Shipping slowdown at The Port of Oakland

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published July 20, 2025 at 8:32 PM PDT
Michael Layefsky
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
The Oakland A's want to build a 30,000-seat ballpark at The Port of Oakland's Charles P. Howard Terminal

There was a noticeable slowdown in shipping containers moving through the Port of Oakland in June compared to May.

The Port of Oakland’s monthly report showed overall volume this year remained slightly higher than it was in 2024 through the first half of the year.

The report also showed there was about a 10 percent decline in the number of 20-foot containers, known as TEUs, moving in and out of the port in June compared to May.

Freight Waves, a shipping industry news website, reports port officials and major shipping companies are continuing to deal with uncertainty around tariff rates that the Trump administration has threatened to set while repeatedly delaying or changing the proposed rates. 

This includes trade with China, a major origin and destination for goods moving to and from the Port of Oakland.
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
See stories by Sunni Khalid