Report: Shipping slowdown at The Port of Oakland

There was a noticeable slowdown in shipping containers moving through the Port of Oakland in June compared to May.

The Port of Oakland’s monthly report showed overall volume this year remained slightly higher than it was in 2024 through the first half of the year.

The report also showed there was about a 10 percent decline in the number of 20-foot containers, known as TEUs, moving in and out of the port in June compared to May.

Freight Waves, a shipping industry news website, reports port officials and major shipping companies are continuing to deal with uncertainty around tariff rates that the Trump administration has threatened to set while repeatedly delaying or changing the proposed rates.

This includes trade with China, a major origin and destination for goods moving to and from the Port of Oakland.