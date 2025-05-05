Report: Student housing has increased at California colleges and universities

More students are living in housing at California's public colleges and universities than they were 20 years ago.

That’s according to analysis by the Legislative Analyst's Office, during a period when housing has become a major driver of college students' costs in the state.

EdSource reports roughly two of every five University of California students now live in UC-owned housing. That’s an all-time high.

The Legislative Analyst’s Office report also says the percentage of California State University students living in CSU housing has also risen gradually systemwide.

Meanwhile, the state funded the addition of more than 5,000 on-campus beds at California Community Colleges in 2022-23 and 2023-24.

At UC, the number of student beds has more than doubled from less than 60,000 in 2004-05 to more than 120,000 in 2024-25.

