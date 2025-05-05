The Bay Agenda: Kevin Fagan and his novel, "The Lost and The Found"

This conversation aired in the May 5, 2025 episode of Crosscurrents.

Click the button above to listen!

Kevin Fagan, is an award-winning journalist , with over 40 years covering homelessness and poverty.

In 2003, Kevin spent six months in the streets of San Francisco to produce a series called “Shame of the City.” It ran as a five day series that explored the then newly exploding crisis of homelessness in the area, and talked about possible solutions.

His work has helped to shape public discourse and local policy here in the Bay Area. Kevin is recently retired from the San Francisco Chronicle, and has tapped into his reporting experience to write a novel called “The Lost and the Found.”

KALW recently hosted a conversation at our live event space in Downtown San Francisco, between Kevin and Alastair Boone. Alastair is KALW’s homelessness reporter and the Director of Street Spirit Newspaper.

It was part of our Bay Agenda series: live conversations focused on the ways the Bay Area will change in 2025.

