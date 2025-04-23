Food Revolution Summit focuses on food, health & planetary survival

On this edition of Your Call, we speak with two doctors who are featured at this year's Food Revolution Summit, which kicks off online today.

Over the next week, 45 doctors and healthcare practitioners will focus on nurturing a thriving microbiome, conquering heart disease, cutting your cancer risk, nutrition facts, fads, and essential nutrients, where your food comes from, and more. The goal of the summit is to transform the health of our communities and the planet.

Guests:

Dr. Daphne Bascom, chief operating officer and certified health coach with The Vegan Gym, and host of the Thrive on Plants podcast

Dr. Monica Aggarwal, cardiologist, adjunct associate professor in the University of Florida’s Division of Cardiovascular Medicine, Chief Medical officer of 4Roots Farm, and author of Body on Fire: How Inflammation Triggers Chronic Illness and the Tools We Have to Fight It, and the Body on Fire Cookbook

