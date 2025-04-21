Scientists fight back against funding cuts and attacks on science

On this edition of Your Call's One Planet Series, we discuss the response to the Trump administration's relentless attacks on scientific research.

A wave of executive orders and policies have launched a direct assault on science and public health—initiating the US withdrawal from the World Health Organization, gutting federally funded research, forcing thousands of federal employees out of their jobs, and scrubbing or distorting federal websites and datasets

Scientists across the country have expressed concern that these actions threaten to significantly roll back scientific progress in the United States. They are mobilizing to defend science as a public good, and as a foundation for social, political, and economic progress.

According to the Washington Post, the Trump administration is seeking to deeply slash budgets for federal health programs, including a roughly one-third cut in discretionary spending by the Department of Health and Human Services.

Guest:

Emma Courtney, Ph.D. candidate at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory in New York and co-organizer of Stand Up for Science

Resources:

The Washington Post: Internal budget document reveals extent of Trump’s proposed health cuts

The Guardian: More than 1,900 scientists write letter in ‘SOS’ over Trump’s attacks on science

In These Times: Trump's Attack on Science Is an Attack on the Public