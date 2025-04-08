How to stay healthy during these uncertain and stressful times

On this edition of Your Call, we continue our series on cancer, chronic disease, and prevention by hearing from two lifestyle medicine doctors about how to stay healthy during these uncertain times.

According to the CDC, 60 percent of adults in the US have at least one chronic disease and 40 percent have two or more. Lifestyle medicine – an approach to care that uses scientifically backed interventions to prevent, treat, and manage disease – can address up to 80 percent of these conditions.

What can you do to take control of your health to live a longer, healthier life during these stressful times? What systemic changes are needed?

Guests:

Dr. Columbus Batiste , double board-certified cardiologist, regional chief of cardiology at the Southern California Kaiser Permanente Medical Group, author of SELFISH: A Cardiologist’s A Guide to Healing a Broken Heart , and co-founder of Healthy Heart Nation

Dr. David Katz , specialist in internal medicine, preventive medicine, and lifestyle medicine, founder of True Health Initiative and Diet ID , past president of the American College of Lifestyle Medicine , founding director of Yale University’s Prevention Research Center , and author of numerous books, including How to Eat with Mark Bittman

Resources:

American College of Lifestyle Medicine: Lifestyle Medicine

NBC: Not even wealth is saving Americans from dying at rates seen among some of the poorest Europeans

The Exam Room Podcast: Cardiologist’s Plea: Food IS Medicine with Dr. Columbus Batiste

The Exam Room Podcast: A New View of Protein with Dr. David Katz