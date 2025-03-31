© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

The vanishing kelp forests of Northern California

By Malihe Razazan
Published March 31, 2025 at 8:55 AM PDT

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we discuss the 22nd annual International Ocean Film Festival in San Francisco.

The three-day festival, which begins on April 11, features more than 30 captivating films that showcase the beauty and importance of our oceans. We'll focus on Sequoias of the Sea, a documentary that explores the challenges facing kelp ecosystems in California and creative solutions to protect these underwater forests.

Guest:

Ana Blanco, executive director of the International Ocean Film Festival and co-director of Sequoias of the Sea

Resources:

Advocate-News: Jared Huffman pushes bill to help kelp forests

Santa Barbara Independent: How Sunflower Stars Can Save California’s Vanishing Kelp Forests
Sequoias of the Sea Trailer

Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
