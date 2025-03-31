NIH will stop funding research on the health impacts of climate change

On this edition of Your Call's One Planet Series, we discuss a ProPublica investigation that found the National Institutes of Health (NIH) will no longer be funding work on the health effects of climate change.

The guidance, which was distributed to several staffers last week, comes on the back of multiple new directives to cut off NIH funding to grants that are focused on subjects that are viewed as conflicting with the Trump administration’s priorities, such as gender identity, LGBTQ+ issues, vaccine hesitancy, and diversity, equity and inclusion.

Guest:

Annie Waldman, ProPublica health reporter

Resources:

ProPublica: NIH Ends Future Funding to Study the Health Effects of Climate Change

NBC News: Kennedy's 'MAHA' quest begins: 10,000 jobs expected to be cut at health agencies

