Venezuelans deported to El Salvador prison & the rise of Terrogram

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we discuss the plight of Venezuelan immigrants deported from the US to a notorious maximum-security prison in El Salvador. The Trump administration will pay El Salvador's government $6 million for detaining undocumented immigrants.

Later in the show, we discuss The Rise and Fall of Terrorgram, a Frontline/ProPublica documentary that investigates the Terrorgram Collective, a transnational network of extremists accused of inciting acts of white supremacist terrorism on the messaging platform Telegram.

Guests:

Roman Gressier, editor of El Faro English and host of the Central America in Minutes podcast

AC Thompson, senior reporter with ProPublica and correspondent for Frontline

