The post-fire LA land grab begins & Trump guts immigration courts

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we hear how less than two months since the Los Angeles fires, parcels of charred land are already selling—for above asking price. Who’s buying these properties and what does it mean for LA's future?

Later in the show, we'll hear how the Trump administration is firing immigration judges, making an overburdened system even less functional.

Guests:

Reis Thebault, Washington Post west coast correspondent

Isabela Dias, Mother Jones Reporter

Resources:

Mother Jones: “The Entire System Will Collapse”: Inside the Purge of US Immigration Courts

The Atlantic: Who Wants to Live in the Palisades Now?

Washington Post: ‘Cash offers only’: After L.A. fires, scorched lots are selling fast

