Your Call

How taxpayer money is funding private religious schools

By Malihe Razazan
Published February 7, 2025 at 8:33 AM PST

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss a Propublica investigation about a nationwide movement that is funneling billions of taxpayer dollars to private religious schoolsAccording to Propublica, in the past few years, school vouchers have become universal in a dozen states, including Florida, Arizona and North Carolina. Proponents are pushing to add Texas, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and others — and, with Donald Trump returning to the White House, they will likely have federal support.

Guests:

Alec MacGillis, award-winning reporter for ProPublica

Resources:

ProPublica: On a Mission From God: Inside the Movement to Redirect Billions of Taxpayer Dollars to Private Religious Schools

The New York Times: Public Funding, Private Education

Economic Policy Institute: How Vouchers Harm Public Schools

The Guardian: Trump’s plans to axe US education department put marginalized students most at risk, experts warn

Your Call
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
