Incarcerated firefighters on the frontlines of the LA fires

By Malihe Razazan
Published January 16, 2025 at 9:26 AM PST
The Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighbourhood of Los Angeles

On this episode of Your Call, we discuss a key force in battling the devastating Los Angeles fires: the more than one thousand incarcerated firefighters deployed to the frontlines.

Trained in state-run facilities called “fire camps,” California has a long history of relying on the labor of incarcerated firefighters during natural disasters who risk their lives for almost no pay. We talk to former incarcerated firefighter Edmond Richardson and journalist Sam Levin about this controversial practice and what reforms could help to make these programs more humane.

Guests:

Sam Levin, Senior Reporter for The Guardian.

Edmond Richardson, journalist, filmmaker, and former incarcerated firefighter

Resources:

The Guardian: ‘Running to danger and saving lives’: 1,100 incarcerated firefighters are on the LA frontlines

The Guardian: ‘Essential’: nearly 800 incarcerated firefighters deployed as LA battles wildfires

NBC: California prisoner firefighter program draws harsh criticism amid L.A. wildfires

Time: Why Incarcerated Firefighters Are Battling the L.A. Wildfires

Forbes: Here’s Why California Inmates Are Fighting Los Angeles Wildfires

Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
