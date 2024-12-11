© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your Call
Your Call

How can California safeguard against Project 2025's climate denialism?

By Angie Coiro
Published December 11, 2024 at 9:11 AM PST

On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing what Project 2025 means for California's climate goals and clean energy transition.

California sued the Trump administration every twelve days on average during his first term, according to CalMatters. Now the state is gearing up for more legal battles, including over environmental and energy policy.

What safeguards can put in against Project 2025’s climate denialism?

Guest:

Ken Alex, director of Project Climate at UC Berkeley's Center for Law, Energy, and Environment

Resources:

Berkeley Law: A Guide to Major Climate and Environmental Excerpts in the Project 2025 Report

CalMatters: Here we go again: California prepares to battle Trump over environmental policies

Center for American Progress: How Project 2025 Threatens the Inflation Reduction Act’s Thriving Clean Energy Economy

Tags
Your Call Project 2025
Angie Coiro
Angie has been making radio and hosting shows for more than three decades. And she's just getting started.
See stories by Angie Coiro