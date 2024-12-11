How can California safeguard against Project 2025's climate denialism?

On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing what Project 2025 means for California's climate goals and clean energy transition.

California sued the Trump administration every twelve days on average during his first term, according to CalMatters. Now the state is gearing up for more legal battles, including over environmental and energy policy.

What safeguards can put in against Project 2025’s climate denialism?

Guest:

Ken Alex, director of Project Climate at UC Berkeley's Center for Law, Energy, and Environment

Resources:

Berkeley Law: A Guide to Major Climate and Environmental Excerpts in the Project 2025 Report

CalMatters: Here we go again: California prepares to battle Trump over environmental policies

Center for American Progress: How Project 2025 Threatens the Inflation Reduction Act’s Thriving Clean Energy Economy

