Frontline investigates ‘China, the U.S. & the Rise of Xi Jinping’

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we're discussing 'The U.S. & the Rise of Xi Jinping,' a new Frontline documentary that examines China’s emergence as one of the world’s wealthiest — and most repressive — countries, and the role of its longtime president, Xi Jinping.

Xi has presided over an increasingly antagonistic relationship with the U.S. since he rose to power in 2012, and has also cracked down hard on internal dissent,” says correspondent, producer and director Martin Smith. “More than a year in the making, our new documentary investigates how Xi operates, why — and what is at stake as the next chapter of U.S.-China relations begins.”

Guest:

Martin Smith, award-winning senior producer and foreign correspondent for Frontline

