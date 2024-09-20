Healthcare in the 2024 presidential election

On the next Your Call’s Media roundtable, we’ll discuss a Capital and Main analysis that details how many people gained or lost health insurance under Trump and President Biden,

At the end of the first two years of Joe Biden’s presidency, 3.3 million more U.S. residents had health insurance than did so in 2019, according to a Capital & Main analysis of U.S. Census data conducted with the support of Thomas Data Consulting. That increase led to a 1.2% decline in the national uninsured rate and the lowest rate of residents without health insurance in U.S. history. By contrast, Donald Trump oversaw an increase of 2.3 million uninsured people during the first three years of his presidency and a 0.6% increase in the national uninsured rate. Under Trump, 39 states saw increases in their uninsured rates, and the number of uninsured people swelled by more than 440,000 across the key battleground states of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, according to census data. Meanwhile, in the first two years of the Biden administration, all but three states saw decreases in their uninsured rates. The number of uninsured fell in six out of seven swing states under Biden, resulting in 580,000 fewer uninsured people in those states.

Guest:

Jeremy Lindenfeld, reporter covering inequality, climate change, labor organizing, science and politics.

Resources:

Capital and Main: Trump Criticizes Affordable Care Act as New Census Data Shows Record Low Number of People Without Health Insurance

KFF: Compare the Candidates on Health Care Policy