Your Call

The ongoing fight against factory farming

By Rose Aguilar,
Malihe Razazan
Published September 9, 2024 at 9:53 AM PDT
Vox
Meat consumption is rising around the world, even as climate scientists say meat and dairy consumption must decline rapidly to meet global climate targets.

On this edition Your Call’s One Planet Series, we're discussing How Factory Farming Ends, a 10-part series from Vox that delves into the animal rights movement’s fraught relationship with the climate and public health communities, the environmental impact of animal farming and how some of the world’s largest environmental nonprofits collaborate closely with the meat and fast-food industries on projects that some critics consider greenwashing.

"The sheer scale of this system defies comprehension. Every year, humans kill 80 billion land animals — 10 times more than there are people on Earth — and an even larger, poorly tracked number of fish.

Our hope is that these stories will challenge policy leaders and the broader public to imagine a kinder, saner, truly sustainable food system."

Guests:

Marina Bolotnikova, editor for Vox’s Future Perfect section

Kenny Torrella, staff writer for Vox’s Future Perfect section

Resources:

Vox: How factory farming ends

The New York Times: A Cruel Way to Control Bird Flu? Poultry Giants Cull and Cash In.

The Guardian: US repeating Covid mistakes with bird flu as spread raises alarm, experts say

Your Call
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
