Doctors and anti-war activists call for Gaza ceasefire during the DNC

On this edition of Your Call, we’re discussing the ongoing death and destruction caused by the US-backed Israeli assault on Gaza and ongoing calls for a ceasefire.

Last week at the Democratic National Convention, the anti-war uncommitted delegates said they were in talks with high level Democrats about having a Palestinian American speak, but the request was denied. During the primaries, nearly 800,000 voters selected a version of an uncommitted vote to send a message to the Democratic Party. Who is listening and what’s next for the movement?

Doctors who volunteered in Gaza shared devastating stories at a press conference during the convention. They said the Israeli Defense Forces have made it impossible to treat their patients.

Guests:

Layla Elabed, co-chair of the Uncommitted Movement and organizer with We the People in Southeast Michigan

Dr. Thaer Ahmad, board-certified emergency medicine physician and MedGlobal board member who volunteered in the Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis with MedGlobal

Dr. Tanya Haj-Hassan, pediatric intensive care and humanitarian doctor who has volunteered in Gaza

Sandy Adler Killen, emergency room and pediatric nurse who provided support for newborns in Gaza and member of a group of lactation consultants supporting mothers in Gaza via telehealth

Resources:

The Nation: What It’s Like on the Front Lines of Gaza’s Hospital Hell

Mother Jones: Here Is the Speech That the Uncommitted Movement Wants to Give at the DNC

NBC Bay Area: ‘We need an end to this': Bay Area nurse mourns death of a mother and newborns in Gaza

Human Rights Watch: Gaza: Israeli Aid Obstruction Inflaming Polio Outbreak

NPR: Some Palestinian Americans in Chicago view the DNC as a chance to be heard