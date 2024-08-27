© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

Doctors and anti-war activists call for Gaza ceasefire during the DNC

By Rose Aguilar
Published August 27, 2024 at 9:50 AM PDT
Uncommitted delegation holds DNC panel on Palestinian human rights
Uncommitted delegation holds DNC panel on Palestinian human rights

On this edition of Your Call, we’re discussing the ongoing death and destruction caused by the US-backed Israeli assault on Gaza and ongoing calls for a ceasefire.

Last week at the Democratic National Convention, the anti-war uncommitted delegates said they were in talks with high level Democrats about having a Palestinian American speak, but the request was denied. During the primaries, nearly 800,000 voters selected a version of an uncommitted vote to send a message to the Democratic Party. Who is listening and what’s next for the movement?

Doctors who volunteered in Gaza shared devastating stories at a press conference during the convention. They said the Israeli Defense Forces have made it impossible to treat their patients.

Guests:

Layla Elabed, co-chair of the Uncommitted Movement and organizer with We the People in Southeast Michigan

Dr. Thaer Ahmad, board-certified emergency medicine physician and MedGlobal board member who volunteered in the Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis with MedGlobal

Dr. Tanya Haj-Hassan, pediatric intensive care and humanitarian doctor who has volunteered in Gaza

Sandy Adler Killen, emergency room and pediatric nurse who provided support for newborns in Gaza and member of a group of lactation consultants supporting mothers in Gaza via telehealth

Resources:

The Nation: What It’s Like on the Front Lines of Gaza’s Hospital Hell

Mother Jones: Here Is the Speech That the Uncommitted Movement Wants to Give at the DNC

NBC Bay Area: ‘We need an end to this': Bay Area nurse mourns death of a mother and newborns in Gaza

Human Rights Watch: Gaza: Israeli Aid Obstruction Inflaming Polio Outbreak

NPR: Some Palestinian Americans in Chicago view the DNC as a chance to be heard

Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
