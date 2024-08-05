© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your Call

Planetwalker: The Inner-Magic of Dr. John Francis

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published August 5, 2024 at 9:47 AM PDT
Dr. John Francis

On this edition of Your Call's One Planet Series, we discuss Planetwalker, a short documentary about Dr. John Francis, an environmental activist who witnessed an oil tanker collision in the San Francisco Bay in 1971.

The sight of oiled birds on the shoreline caused him to give up motorized transport and rely solely on his own two feet. Months after that, he took a vow of silence convinced that listening rather than adding fuel to any fire was the way ahead. He didn’t talk, but he kept on walking clear across the country and back again. 

Planetwalker focuses on the period of John's life from the oil spill through his meandering 20-year journey across the States where he resumes speaking to work on oil spill legislation with the US Coast Guard. During this time, it seemed like the whole world, every creed and color, saw John pass by and interacted with him if only fleetingly. By tracking some of these people down, the film explores the weblike and sometimes deeply personal consequences of John’s decades of pilgrimage.

Guests:

Dr. John Francis, visiting associate professor at the Gaylord Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies at the University of Wisconsin-Madison

Dominic Gill, award-winning filmmaker and co-director of Planetwalker

Resources:

Planetwalker begins a run at the Rafael Film Center in San Rafael on August 9. Each screening will be followed by a Q&A with the filmmakers and Dr. John Walker.

Pacific Sun: ‘PLANETWALKER’: One Step at a Time

Your Call
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar