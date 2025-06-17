Groups protest against proposed policy to ban RVs

Dozens gathered on the front steps of San Francisco’s City Hall Tuesday to protest Mayor Daniel Lurie’s proposal to ban residents from living in their RVs.

The policy would restrict large vehicles from parking for more than 2 hours at a time in all of the city. Several representatives from local immigration rights organizations spoke. They said the policy puts immigrant families at risk the most while they are already under attack.

Armando Martinez, who currently lives in an RV, spoke to the crowd.

“It’s far from compassionate. They want us to just get out. They don't wanna see us. They don't wanna be here,” Martinez said.

Supervisor Shamann Walton said that people have nowhere to go with shelters already full.

“ I think it's ridiculous to think that with a waiting list of thousands of people already on it, that now all of a sudden we will be able to house everybody in a RV.”

The RV ban is being discussed this afternoon by the Board of Supervisors.

