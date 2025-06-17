© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Healthcare workers plan strike at USCF Children’s Hospitals in Oakland, Walnut Creek

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published June 17, 2025 at 3:07 PM PDT
UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital in Oakland
Mx. Granger CC0
/
Wikimedia Commons
UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital in Oakland

Healthcare workers at UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland plan to start an open-ended strike tomorrow in response to what their union calls an illegal plan to cancel existing contracts.

Officials with the National Union of Healthcare Workers represent roughly 1,300 workers. They claim that UCSF Health's "Integration Plan" would amount to canceling union contracts and cutting pay at Children's Hospital Oakland and affiliated clinics across the East Bay.

The union says UCSF Health "would effectively require Children's Hospital Oakland to terminate employees at the hospital and satellite clinics and rehire them as direct UCSF employees."

According to the union, those workers would suffer a pay cut because they would have to pay thousands more toward health and retirement benefits.

UCSF officials argue the move supports their long-term growth plans and aligns employees under a single system.
Bay Area Headlines
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
See stories by Sunni Khalid