Your Call

Implications of Supreme Court decisions & what's to come

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published June 21, 2024 at 9:31 AM PDT
United States Supreme Court

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we're discussing coverage of Supreme Court rulings and what's to come.

So far, the Court has kept medication abortion legal for now, upheld a Trump-era tax on overseas investments, rejected a ban on gun bump stocks, and upheld a federal ban on guns for domestic abusers.

Guest:

Chris Geidner, legal journalist, author and publisher of Law Dork, and columnist for MSNBC

Resources:

Law Dork: "Narrow" tax, criminal law-related SCOTUS rulings leave key questions unanswered

The American Prospect: SCOTUS Rules on Homelessness as DOJ Reveals a War on the Poor

Your Call
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
