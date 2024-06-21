Implications of Supreme Court decisions & what's to come

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we're discussing coverage of Supreme Court rulings and what's to come.

So far, the Court has kept medication abortion legal for now, upheld a Trump-era tax on overseas investments, rejected a ban on gun bump stocks, and upheld a federal ban on guns for domestic abusers.

Guest:

Chris Geidner, legal journalist, author and publisher of Law Dork, and columnist for MSNBC

Resources:

Law Dork: "Narrow" tax, criminal law-related SCOTUS rulings leave key questions unanswered

The American Prospect: SCOTUS Rules on Homelessness as DOJ Reveals a War on the Poor