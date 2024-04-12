Inside the conspiracy to take down wind and solar power

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, award-winning investigative journalist Rebecca Burns joins us to discuss her investigation "Against the Wind.” Burns details how a well-financed network of climate science deniers, right-wing think tanks, and fossil energy shills have intensified their disinformation campaigns against wind and solar.

Burns writes, "Now, from coastal hamlets in New York to rural farming towns in Ohio, residents supporting wind and solar in their communities are running up against the same barrier: a chorus of disinformation, much of it tied to, or even circulated directly by, fossil-fuel-backed groups waging an existential fight to preserve the status quo."

Guest:

Rebecca Burns, award-winning investigative reporter

Resources:

Sierra Club: Why Are Fossil Fuel Ideologues Tilting at Windmills?

The Guardian:Energy industry uses whale activists to aid anti-wind farm strategy, experts say

The Guardian: ‘Smoking gun proof’: fossil fuel industry knew of climate danger as early as 1954, documents show