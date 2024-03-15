How should the press cover Trump’s authoritarian threats?

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we discuss how the media should cover Donald Trump and his anti-democratic authoritarian agenda.

The Nation’s Chris Lehman reports that an extremist evangelical movement has set itself up to formulate the governing priorities of a second Trump administration. The plan would vindicate corporal punishment in the home, abolish public education, abolish abortion, define marriage as the covenant union of a biological male and biological female, and more.

Guests:

David Cay Johnston, Pulitzer Prize winning investigative reporter and author of It's Even Worse Than You Think: What the Trump Administration Is Doing to America

Chris Lehmann, DC Bureau chief for The Nation and author of The Money Cult: Capitalism, Christianity, and the Unmaking of the American Dream

Resources:

The Nation:The Terrifying Christian Nationalist Crusade to Conquer America

MSNBC: The many reasons Trump’s $91.6 million bond should vex voters

The New Republic: How the Media Whitewashes the Trump-MAGA Threat—Revealed by an Insider

