© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your Call

How should the press cover Trump’s authoritarian threats?

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published March 15, 2024 at 9:49 AM PDT
Wikimedia

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we discuss how the media should cover Donald Trump and his anti-democratic authoritarian agenda.

The Nation’s Chris Lehman reports that an extremist evangelical movement has set itself up to formulate the governing priorities of a second Trump administration. The plan would vindicate corporal punishment in the home, abolish public education, abolish abortion, define marriage as the covenant union of a biological male and biological female, and more.

Guests:

David Cay Johnston, Pulitzer Prize winning investigative reporter and author of It's Even Worse Than You Think: What the Trump Administration Is Doing to America

Chris LehmannDC Bureau chief for The Nation and author of The Money Cult: Capitalism, Christianity, and the Unmaking of the American Dream

Resources:

The Nation:The Terrifying Christian Nationalist Crusade to Conquer America

MSNBC: The many reasons Trump’s $91.6 million bond should vex voters

The New Republic: How the Media Whitewashes the Trump-MAGA Threat—Revealed by an Insider

Your Call
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar