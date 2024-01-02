© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

What do you want to hear on Your Call in 2024?

By Rose Aguilar
Published January 2, 2024 at 9:25 AM PST

On this edition of Your Call, we're taking your suggestions for topics you'd like us to cover in 2024.

Have you read any articles, investigative stories, or books you'd like us to feature? Have you watched a documentary you'd like us to discuss? How do you want us to cover the 2024 elections?

We'll continue to focus on issues like the economy, politics, the climate crisis, voting rights, arts and culture, and the state of journalism. We'd also love to cover more positive stories in 2024. What ideas do you have?

Email yourcall@kalw.org or call 866.798.8255.

Your Call
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
