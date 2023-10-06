Kevin McCarthy ousted as House speaker & key Supreme Court cases to watch

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we discuss media coverage of Kevin McCarthy’s ouster as the speaker of the House initiated by eight far-right members of his own party. McCarthy’s 269-day reign as speaker was ended by a 216-210 vote.

How is the media covering the extremists' takeover of the GOP?

We also talk about the new session of the Supreme Court. The justices will examine important cases on major issues such as free speech, gun rights, abortion, voting rights, and a case that could threaten the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and potentially numerous other federal agencies.

Guests:

Mark Jacob, freelance writer, former metro editor at the Chicago Tribune and Sunday editor at the Chicago Sun-Times, and author of the website Stop the Presses

John Nichols, national-affairs correspondent for The Nation and the co-author of It's OK to be Angry About Capitalism

Chris Geidner, award winning legal journalist, author and publisher of the website Law Dork

Web Resources:

The Nation: The 'Trump for Speaker' Campaign Shipwrecks on the Shoals of Stupidity

The New York Times: From a Capitol Hill Basement, Bannon Stokes the Republican Party Meltdown

The Washington Post: Inside the spending cuts House Republicans are fighting for

The Guardian: Abortion, guns, democracy: US rights at stake as supreme court term begins