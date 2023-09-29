© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

Two Strikes & Tutwiler: Inside the U.S. criminal justice system

By Malihe Razazan
Published September 29, 2023 at 7:26 AM PDT

On the next Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we’ll discuss two documentaries from The Marshall Project and Frontline about the criminal justice system in the US.

Two Strikes examines how a former West Point cadet got life in prison under the little-known two-strikes law, and Tutwiler documents what happens to pregnant women in prison and their newborns.

Guests:

Elaine McMillion Sheldon, academy nominated documentary filmmaker and the director of Tutwiler

Ursula Liang, award-winning director and producer of Two Strikes

Web Resources:

Frontline: For Most Women Who Give Birth in Prison, ‘The Separation’ Soon Follows

The Marshall Project: Two Strikes and You’re in Prison Forever

Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
