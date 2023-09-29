Two Strikes & Tutwiler: Inside the U.S. criminal justice system
On the next Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we’ll discuss two documentaries from The Marshall Project and Frontline about the criminal justice system in the US.
Two Strikes examines how a former West Point cadet got life in prison under the little-known two-strikes law, and Tutwiler documents what happens to pregnant women in prison and their newborns.
Guests:
Elaine McMillion Sheldon, academy nominated documentary filmmaker and the director of Tutwiler
Ursula Liang, award-winning director and producer of Two Strikes
Web Resources:
Frontline: For Most Women Who Give Birth in Prison, ‘The Separation’ Soon Follows
The Marshall Project: Two Strikes and You’re in Prison Forever