Will Proud Boys' sentences deter future white nationalist violence?
On this edition of Your Call, we’ll discuss the threat of violence by extremist right-wing groups in the US.
Four leaders of the white nationalist group Proud Boys have now been convicted for their role in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and sentenced to between 15 and 22 years in prison.
Will long prison sentences deter violence by white nationalist, neo-Nazi, and anti-government extremist groups?
Guests:
Andy Campbell, senior editor at HuffPost, author of We Are Proud Boys: How A Right-Wing Street Gang Ushered In A New Era Of American Extremism
AC Thompson, staff reporter with ProPublica
