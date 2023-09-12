Will Proud Boys' sentences deter future white nationalist violence?

On this edition of Your Call, we’ll discuss the threat of violence by extremist right-wing groups in the US.

Four leaders of the white nationalist group Proud Boys have now been convicted for their role in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and sentenced to between 15 and 22 years in prison.

Will long prison sentences deter violence by white nationalist, neo-Nazi, and anti-government extremist groups?

Guests:

Andy Campbell, senior editor at HuffPost, author of We Are Proud Boys: How A Right-Wing Street Gang Ushered In A New Era Of American Extremism

AC Thompson, staff reporter with ProPublica

