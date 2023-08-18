Media coverage of Trump's fourth indictment

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we discuss coverage of Donald Trump’s fourth indictment. On Monday, a Georgia grand jury indicted Trump and 18 top allies, including his lawyer Rudy Giuliani, on felony charges in connection with illegally conspiring to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia.

Trump is facing 91 criminal charges across four jurisdictions — Georgia, Florida, New York, and the District of Columbia. The cases involve allegations of attempted election theft, mishandling classified documents, and hush money payments.

Of the 41 charges brought against 19 defendants in the case, Trump faces 13 charges, including a violation of the state racketeering law, solicitation of violation of oath by public officer, conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer, conspiracy to commit forgery, conspiracy to commit false statements and writings, committing false statements and writings, conspiracy to commit filing false documents and filing false documents.

Despite all of this, he will most likely be the Republican Party's presidential candidate in 2024.

Guests:

David Cay Johnston, Pulitzer Prize winning investigative reporter, founder and advisor for DCReport, and author of several books, including The Big Cheat: How Donald Trump Fleeced America and Enriched Himself and His Family

Harold Meyerson, editor-at-large of The American Prospect

