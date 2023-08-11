© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Frontline goes Inside the Iranian Uprising with moving testimonies

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we discuss Inside the Iranian Uprising, a new Frontline documentary that shows footage of and features interviews with those who took part in the uprising that rocked Iran after last September’s death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, a Kurdish Iranian woman who was visiting Tehran.

When she and her brother stepped off of a train, she was dragged into a van and detained by the so-called morality police for "improperly" wearing her hijab. She died three days later. Her death sparked months of protests all over the country.

Human Rights Watch documented security forces using shotguns, assault rifles, and handguns against protesters. Security forces killed at least 520 people, including 70 minors, according to the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency. Nearly 20,000 people were arrested.

Earlier this year, Amnesty International released a report confirming allegations of rape, violence and "extreme torture" of protesters in detention.

Sasha Joelle Achilli, award-winning documentary filmmaker

CNN: Iran proposes long jail terms, AI surveillance and crackdown on influencers in harsh new hijab law

Human Rights Watch: Unveiling Resistance: The Struggle for Women’s Rights in Iran

Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
