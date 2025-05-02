The Trump administration's war on children and the judiciary

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we discuss a ProPublica report about how the Trump administration is quietly putting America’s children at risk by cutting funding and staff for investigating child abuse, enforcing child support, providing child care, and more.

Then we’ll turn to Trump’s escalating war on the judiciary. Last week, a sitting Wisconsin judge was arrested and charged in federal court for allegedly helping an undocumented immigrant avoid arrest.

Guests:

Eli Hager, reporter for ProPublica

Chris Geidner, legal journalist, columnist for MSNBC, and author and publisher of Law Dork

Resources:

ProPublica: The Trump Administration’s War on Children

Law Dork: SCOTUS majority appears likely to OK nation's first religious charter school

