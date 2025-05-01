Federal judge restores funding for legal services representing undocumented children

A federal judge in San Francisco issued an injunction Tuesday to restore the principal funding stream for organizations that represent unaccompanied children in immigration matters.

The injunction was "preliminary," meaning it is designed to allow the funds to flow while the parties prepare the case for a full trial.

Courthouse News Service reported the ruling is a victory for a group of 11 legal services providers -- led by two Bay Area organizations. They sued the federal government after their funding was abruptly cut off while they were representing thousands of children in immigration matters.

The lawsuit involves a category of immigrants called "unaccompanied children." They are foreign born minors who arrive in the United States without parents or caregivers.

The ruling is unlikely to end the matter. The government has pushed aggressively in the litigation so far and there is no indication that it will back off.

