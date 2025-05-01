© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Proposed redevelopment of former Hilltop Mall divides residents

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published May 1, 2025 at 2:25 PM PDT
An empty marquee at Richmond's former Hilltop Mall, which closed four years ago
Jonathan Konrath
/
Wikimedia Commons
An empty marquee at Richmond's former Hilltop Mall, which closed four years ago

The proposed redevelopment of the former Hilltop Mall in Richmond has drawn the opposition of some residents.

The site is part of a large property in northern Richmond that city officials want to turn into restaurants, shops, parks and hundreds of housing units.

The latest version of the project, dubbed Hilltop Horizon, was presented last night at an advisory meeting with city officials and consultants to solicit public feedback.

Some opponents argued the current plan has far more housing units than surrounding residents would like to see.

The Hilltop Horizon still has a long way to go before it becomes a reality. The city council and planning commission will discuss the redevelopment later this spring. A specific plan is expected to be adopted next year.
Bay Area Headlines
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
See stories by Sunni Khalid