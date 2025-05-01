Proposed redevelopment of former Hilltop Mall divides residents

The proposed redevelopment of the former Hilltop Mall in Richmond has drawn the opposition of some residents.

The site is part of a large property in northern Richmond that city officials want to turn into restaurants, shops, parks and hundreds of housing units.

The latest version of the project, dubbed Hilltop Horizon, was presented last night at an advisory meeting with city officials and consultants to solicit public feedback.

Some opponents argued the current plan has far more housing units than surrounding residents would like to see.