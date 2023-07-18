Actors & writers take on powerful Hollywood execs & studios

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss the Hollywood actors and writers strike.

Last Thursday, more than 160,000 actors joined screenwriters who've been on strike since early May, marking the first industrywide shutdown since 1960.

SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher accused studio executives of making Wall Street and greed their priority while ignoring the essential contributors that make the machine run. Their demands include pay increases, healthcare, and revenue sharing for streaming shows. Demands also say, artificial intelligence can’t write or rewrite literary material; can’t be used as source material; and [works covered by union contracts] can’t be used to train artificial intelligence.

Guests:

Jonterri Gadson, strike captain for Writers Guild of America West, and an emmy-winning screenwriter for several shows, including Everybody Still Hates Chris and HBO’s A Black Lady Sketch Show

Kevin E. West, member of the SAG-AFTRA theatrical negotiating committee, longtime television actor with roles on shows, including Criminal Minds and Bones, motivational speaker, author, and founder of The Actor’s Network

