© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Crosscurrents

Transit culture with the Muni Diaries podcast

KALW | By Ben Trefny
Published June 23, 2025 at 6:00 AM PDT

This conversation aired in the June 23, 2025 episode of Crosscurrents.

Click the button above to listen!

Public transportation in the Bay is a bit of a jumbled web of buses, streetcars, ferries, and trains. But for fans of transit there’s a clear unified love.

Recently KALW and the hosts of the Muni Diaries podcast had the joy of hosting an evening centered around all things public transit at our live event space in Downtown San Francisco.

It brought together artists, riders, and advocates for a night of creativity, community, and a deep dive into how transit connects us all.

Today, we’re bringing you an excerpt from that event. We’ll hear from the hosts of Muni Diaries Sarah Katz-Hyman and Kat Siegal. They spoke with Kurt Schwartzman, a local artist that celebrates Muni operators, and  Edward Wright, a member of the BART Board of Directors.
Crosscurrents
Ben Trefny
Ben joined KALW in 2004. As Executive News Editor and then News Director, he helped the news department win numerous regional and national awards for long- and short-form journalism. He also helped teach hundreds of audio producers, many of whom work with him at KALW, today.
See stories by Ben Trefny