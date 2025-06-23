Transit culture with the Muni Diaries podcast

This conversation aired in the June 23, 2025 episode of Crosscurrents.

Public transportation in the Bay is a bit of a jumbled web of buses, streetcars, ferries, and trains. But for fans of transit there’s a clear unified love.

Recently KALW and the hosts of the Muni Diaries podcast had the joy of hosting an evening centered around all things public transit at our live event space in Downtown San Francisco.

It brought together artists, riders, and advocates for a night of creativity, community, and a deep dive into how transit connects us all.

Today, we’re bringing you an excerpt from that event. We’ll hear from the hosts of Muni Diaries Sarah Katz-Hyman and Kat Siegal. They spoke with Kurt Schwartzman, a local artist that celebrates Muni operators, and Edward Wright, a member of the BART Board of Directors.