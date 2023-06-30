Gang violence and worsening humanitarian crisis in Haiti

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we discuss the worsening violence and humanitarian crisis in Haiti. The UN estimates that 4.9 million Haitians, nearly half the population, are facing “acute food insecurity.

165,000 Haitians have fled their homes, driven out by gang violence, with nowhere else to go in Port-au-Prince the Haitian capital city of nearly three million people, according to the Associate Press.

Guests:

Amy Wilentz, contributing editor at The Nation

Widlore Mérancourt, Haitian reporter and editor-in-chief of AyiboPost

