Your Call

Gang violence and worsening humanitarian crisis in Haiti

Published June 30, 2023 at 8:17 AM PDT
Demonstrators march demanding peace and security in La Plaine neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, Haiti,
Demonstrators march demanding peace and security in La Plaine neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, Haiti,

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we discuss the worsening violence and humanitarian crisis in Haiti. The UN estimates that 4.9 million Haitians, nearly half the population, are facing “acute food insecurity.

165,000 Haitians have fled their homes, driven out by gang violence, with nowhere else to go in Port-au-Prince the Haitian capital city of nearly three million people, according to the Associate Press.

Guests:
Amy Wilentz, contributing editor at The Nation

Widlore Mérancourt, Haitian reporter and editor-in-chief of AyiboPost

Web Resources:

The Washington Post: Haitians fight back against gangs, drawing support — and worry

The Nation: Haiti, April 2023: Soon There Will Be No One Left to Kidnap

The Guardian: UN expert calls for arms embargo on Haiti amid gang violence

Aljazeera: Haitians suffer in shelters as gang violence displaces thousands

