Liquor Store Dreams sparks discussions about race & immigrant families

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss Liquor Store Dreams, a documentary featuring two Korean American children of liquor store owners in Los Angeles as they reconcile their own dreams with those of their immigrant parents.

They dig into the complex legacy of the city’s racial dynamics, including the 1992 uprisings sparked by the police beating of Rodney King, and the current struggles for social and economic justice during the summer of protests following the death of George Floyd.

Guests:

So Yun Um , Korean American filmmaker and the director of Liquor Store Dreams

Eddie Kim, producer of Liquor Store Dreams, Korean American writer and filmmaker, and supervising creative producer at Spotify

Web Resources:

Los Angeles Times: New documentary about Korean liquor store families starts messy, necessary conversation

KCRW: New film debunks ‘angry Korean liquor store owner’ stereotype

The Moveable Fest: L.A. Asian Pacific Film Fest 2023 Interview: So Yun Um on Telling a Story Bigger Than Her Own in “Liquor Store Dreams”

Evening Standard: Liquor Store Dreams at the London Film Festival movie review: a personal, political and powerful documentary