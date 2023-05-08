Why and how to electrify everything

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we discuss what it will take to electrify the US economy. The EPA recently proposed sweeping tailpipe emissions for new cars and trucks, which would require as many as two-thirds of new vehicles sold in the U.S. to be electric by 2032. How can we power our economy by shifting towards renewable energy?

Guests:

David Reichmuth, senior engineer in the Clean Transportation program at the Union of Concerned Scientists.

Ari Matusiak, chief executive of Rewiring America, a leading electrification nonprofit working to electrify our homes, businesses and communities.

Web Resources:

The Union of Concerned Scientists: Californians Embrace Zero-Emission Vehicles with Record Sales

The NY Times: How electrification became a major tool for fighting climate change.

CALMatters: Facing California deadlines, automakers race to produce electric cars