© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
YC 2022 Podcast Logo.png
Your Call

Why and how to electrify everything

By Malihe Razazan
Published May 8, 2023 at 8:58 AM PDT
70777538-49326665.jpg
rawpixel.com
/
Electric car charging station. Free public domain CC0 photo.

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we discuss what it will take to electrify the US economy. The EPA recently proposed sweeping tailpipe emissions for new cars and trucks, which would require as many as two-thirds of new vehicles sold in the U.S. to be electric by 2032. How can we power our economy by shifting towards renewable energy?

Guests:

David Reichmuth, senior engineer in the Clean Transportation program at the Union of Concerned Scientists.

Ari Matusiak, chief executive of Rewiring America, a leading electrification nonprofit working to electrify our homes, businesses and communities.

Web Resources:

The Union of Concerned Scientists: Californians Embrace Zero-Emission Vehicles with Record Sales

The NY Times: How electrification became a major tool for fighting climate change.

CALMatters: Facing California deadlines, automakers race to produce electric cars

Tags
Your Call climate crisiselectrificationelectric cars
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan