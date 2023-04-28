FRONTLINE series examines America's 20 years in Afghanistan

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we discuss America and the Taliban, a new Frontline series, which traces America’s 20-year war in Afghanistan.

Drawing on decades of on-the-ground reporting and interviews with Taliban and U.S. officials, this epic three-part investigation traces how America’s 20-year investment in Afghanistan culminated in Taliban victory and examines the missteps and consequences.

Guests:

Marcela Gaviria, award winning journalist and filmmaker with Rain Media

Martin Smith, award winning senior producer and foreign correspondent for FRONTLINE

