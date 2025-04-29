Newsom holds Tik-Tok discussion on Trump tariffs

Governor Gavin Newsom took to Tik-Tok yesterday for a discussion with 15-thousand followers on the impact of President Trump’s decision to impose widespread tariffs.

SFGate reported that Newsom’s talk was live streamed on the social media platform in an attempt to speak with business owners across California.

The governor spent much of his time asking local business owners how they’re managing to reduce costs and labor amid the first weeks of a global trade war.Some owners said they were still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic and that the tariffs hadn’t helped.

Others said they were exporting to Europe to earn extra income. While some also expressed anxiety about making purchases because of fears that Trump would reverse course on tariffs.