Berkeley City Council passes resolution on Gaza

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published April 29, 2025 at 2:02 PM PDT
The Berkeley City Council last night approved a resolution on the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

The resolution expressed hope for peace in Gaza, but it did not call for a ceasefire to end Israel’s 19-month old military campaign.

The Berkeleyside reports the council voted seven-to-one in favor of the resolution, with one abstention.Dozens of pro-Palestinian supporters reacted to council vote by chanting, “no justice, no peace,” inside the council chambers.

They had urged the council to adopt a resolution calling for a ceasefire, an end to US military aid to Israel, and the recognition of a Palestinian state.

The resolution was supported by pro-Israel residents at the meeting.

At least 50,000 Palestinians and 1,200 Israelis have died since the latest round of the conflict began in October 2023.
