Oakland teachers poised to go on strike Thursday

Teachers in Oakland are set to go on strike Thursday for one day, if their union isn't provided with certain financial documents by school administrators.

The Oakland Education Association announced over the weekend that its membership had voted to allow OEA president Kampala Taiz-Rancifer to call the brief strike.

Earlier this month, the union representing 2,500 teachers, social workers, counselors and nurses, voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike.

The union said in a statement that it wants access to "basic financial information” it has requested from the Oakland Unified School District for more than a year.

The teachers union didn't specify what kind of financial information it’s seeking. But the OEA and Oakland Unified officials have reached an impasse in talks over the impact of looming budget cuts that could cost many teachers their jobs.

