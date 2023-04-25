© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
YC 2022 Podcast Logo.png
Your Call

GOP debt ceiling plan would cut billions in federal spending

By Bee Soll
Published April 25, 2023 at 8:02 AM PDT
6-Reasons-Why-Means-Testing-Social-Security-and-Medicare-is-a-Real-Dud.jpg

On this edition of Your Call, we’ll discuss the Republican Party's proposed legislation to raise the debt ceiling by $1.5 trillion in exchange for major government spending cuts.

The GOP proposal includes cuts to food stamp and Medicaid. More than 10 million Medicaid enrollees would be subject to “work requirements” under Republicans’ new proposal, according to HuffPost.

What will it take to stop Republicans from cutting vital programs or defaulting on the national debt?

Guests:

David Cay Johnston, Pulitzer Prize winning investigative reporter, founder and advisor for DCReport, and author of several books, including Free Lunch: How the Wealthiest Americans Enrich Themselves at Government Expense (and Stick You with the Bill)

Arthur Delaney, senior reporter for HuffPost

Max Richtmanpresident and CEO of the National Committee to Preserve Social Security and Medicare

Web Resources:

Politico: Debt-limit plan won’t be changed, House GOP leaders tell holdouts

HuffPost: Federal ‘Work Requirements,’ Benefit Cuts Already Taking Effect For Millions This Year

HuffPost: Republicans' Proposed Medicaid 'Work Requirements' Would Affect 10 Million

The Center for Budget and Policy Priorities: What's in the Limit, Save, Grow Act?

Insider: Banning Student-Loan Forgiveness, Ending Payment Pause in Debt Ceiling Bill

Inside Climate News: Why the Debt Ceiling Debate Is Also a Climate Fight

The Hill: McCarthy’s prescription for debt ceiling is bad medicine for older Americans

Tags
Your Call budgetDebtFederal Debt Ceiling
Bee Soll
Bee Soll is a producer with Your Call at KALW, and a producer, writer, and editor at KCBS Radio in San Francisco. She is a former reporter for Crosscurrents and contributor at KPFA Radio.
See stories by Bee Soll