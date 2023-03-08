© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

Amazon workers say they're disposable as the company's empire grows

By Rose Aguilar,
Bee Soll
Published March 8, 2023 at 8:28 AM PST
On this edition of Your Call, we discuss Amazon’s empire. Global sales were nearly $150 billion in the fourth quarter of last year. Fifty to seventy percent of online retail sales are made through Amazon.

In the US, Amazon owns 110 warehouses and employs more than one million people. After years of organizing and speaking out about a number of abusive practices, including the use of surveillance technology to monitor their productivity, workers still say they are disposable.

Amazon's Web Services is the largest provider of cloud computing in the world by market share, according to Built In. It also owns MGM and One Medical. The company says Amazon Clinic will operate in 32 states and Amazon Pharmacy will deliver medications to your front door in just two days.

The Open Markets Institute says Amazon's web of control must be broken.

Guests:

Stacy Mitchell, co-executive director of the Institute for Local Self Reliance

Sandeep Vaheesan, legal director at the Open Markets Institute

Web Resources:

The New Republic: The Shadow Empire That Fuels Amazon’s Dominance

Marketplace: Amazon Takes a 50% Cut of Seller's Revenue

The Guardian: ‘They’re more concerned about profit’: Osha, DoJ take on Amazon’s grueling working conditions

Institute for Local Self Reliance: How Amazon Exploits and Undermines Small Businesses, and Why Breaking It Up Would Revive American Entrepreneurship

BBC: California says Amazon's dominance drives up online prices

Oceana: Exposed: Amazon’s enormous and rapidly growing plastic pollution problem

Your Call
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
Bee Soll
Bee Soll is a producer with Your Call at KALW, and a producer, writer, and editor at KCBS Radio in San Francisco. She is a former reporter for Crosscurrents and contributor at KPFA Radio.
