SFSU Pro-Palestine student encampment, University admin, reach agreement

It’s been a little over two weeks since students at SF State formed an encampment on campus. This week, students, faculty, and organizers say they reached an important agreement with university president Lynn Mahoney. Here’s Ali, a student and organizer who declined to give his last name for fear of being doxxed.

“Now we have a timeline where they've committed to working with us on revising the investment policy alongside the investment board and Cambridge Associates, the investment company this school works with, which very likely, let's be real, will not be on our side.”

But organizers were cautious in their celebrations. Here’s professor Dr. Rama Ali Kased.

“This is not a victory. There is no victory during a genocide, but this is a very important and pivotal affirmation and recommitment to a world free of oppression.”

The agreement makes SF State one of three Cal State schools to move towards divestment.

Sacramento State announced earlier this month that they would divest from companies profiting off the war in Gaza. And earlier this week, Sonoma State University president Mike Lee agreed to organizers' demands.

But a statement from CSU Chancellor Mildred García says that Mike Lee was put on administrative leave when it was determined that he made concessions “without the appropriate approvals.”

Students at SF State have scaled down their encampment, but will remain until more progress is made.