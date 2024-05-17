J Boogie: That vibey, gettin-ready-to-go-out kind of energy

When J Boogie puts together his Friday night show, he likes to choose songs that will set the mood for the end of the week festivities. In the first hour, he gets the energy levels rising with the bedroom beats, and then turns things all the way up in the second hour with dance floor treats. On this episode of On Repeat, J Boogie takes us on a night-out journey featuring retro soul and a Little Dragon remix. Listen through the button above.

“I'm thinking about people who are either at home on a Friday night, or getting ready, or pre-partying, or having a party.”

Intro: Otis McDonald - “Long Time”

Song 1: Bakar - “Hell N Back”

“It's something that's brand new, but it sounds like it could have been recorded in 1965. And he's just got the swagger, the soul, the confidence, and the vibe.”

Song 2: Tera Kòrá - “Wildfire Dub”

“This is the "Wildfire Dub," which combines reggae, soul, indie vibes, and everything together to just make it a massive tune.”

<a href="https://terakora.bandcamp.com/album/the-legend-of-k-r-remixes-edits-book-three" data-cms-ai="0">The Legend of Kòrá Remixes & Edits ~Book Three~ by Tera Kòrá</a>

Song 3: Jarreau Vandal - “No More”

“It's just so full. It's got the R&B guest vocal and kind of Haitian vibe. And this one's definitely on repeat.”

Catch J Boogie Fridays at 10 p.m. on KALW 91.7 FM and kalw.org.