Dubai Unlocked: A global investigation into Dubai's real estate owners

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we discuss Dubai Unlocked, an investigative project involving more than 70 media outlets around the globe. It reveals who owns what in the Middle Eastern financial hub, and how the city has opened its doors to hundreds of people accused of criminality around the globe.

Reporters have identified scores of Dubai property owners, ranging from alleged money launderers and drug lords, to political figures accused of corruption and businessmen sanctioned for financing terrorism.

The data was obtained by the Center for Advanced Defense Studies, a non-profit based in Washington, DC, that researches international crime and conflict. It was then shared with Norwegian financial outlet E24 and the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project, which coordinated an investigative project with dozens of media outlets from around the world.

Guests:

Kevin Hall, North America editor for the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project

Antonio Baquero, investigative editor covering Europe and beyond for the Corruption Reporting Project

Resources:

OCCRP: What Is 'Dubai Unlocked'? Everything You Need To Know

OCCRP: Destination Dubai: As the U.S. Was Rebuilding Afghanistan, Contractors Snapped up Properties in the UAE