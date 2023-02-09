Celebrating Black History Month with Black authors whose books have been banned

On this edition of Your Call, we continue our celebration of Black History month by speaking with Black authors whose books have been banned.

All Boys Aren't Blue, a series of personal essays by queer, Black, and nonbinary activist George Johnson about their childhood and young adulthood in New Jersey and Virginia, is the second most banned book in the country. It explores themes of gender identity, toxic masculinity, structural marginalization, consent, and Black joy.

Dear Martin, a young adult novel by author Nic Stone that tells the story of a young Black teenager named Justyce, who is forced to grapple with racism after a violent encounter with police, is the 38th most banned book in the country.

According to PEN America, 41 percent of banned books have protagonists or prominent secondary characters of color, and 22 percent directly address race or racism.

Guests:

George Johnson, non-binary journalist, activist, and author of two memoirs, All Boys Aren't Blue, and We Are Not Broken

Nic Stone, author of several books, including Dear Martin, and most recently, co-author of How to Be a (YOUNG) Antiracist

