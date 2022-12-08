The future of Medicare, Social Security & other programs crucial to the health & wellbeing of seniors

On this edition of Your Call, we’ll discuss issues facing elderly people.

Cases of elder abuse skyrocketed during the pandemic. A Yale study found that abuse cases jumped 83.6% over pre-pandemic estimates.

Senior poverty also rose last year, with nearly 1 in 4 people 65 and older making less than $19,000 dollars per year. How will Republican control of the House affect the future of Medicare, Social Security, and other programs crucial to the health and wellbeing of seniors?

We'll also speak to an advocate with Ashby Village, an East Bay non-profit organization that connects older adults with other seniors and resources to help them age well and remain active.

Guests:

Denny Chan, managing attorney of the Equity Advocacy team at Justice in Aging

Dr. Laura Mosqueda, professor of family medicine and geriatrics at the Keck School of Medicine at USC, and the Director of the National Center on Elder Abuse

Bab Freiberg, executive director of Ashby Village

Web Resources:

The New York Times: An Uptick in Elder Poverty: A Blip, or a Sign of Things to Come?

Justice in Aging: Older Women are Integral to Our Communities, Yet a Significant Percentage of Them Are Struggling to Stay Out of Poverty

The Wall Street Journal: Elder Abuse Spreads, Stoked by the Pandemic

Ashby Village