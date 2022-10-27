© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
CA Propositions 26 & 27, the most expensive in US history, could change the future of sports gambling

Published October 27, 2022 at 8:00 AM PDT
Sportsbettingads.jpg

On this edition of Your Call, we’re discussing the most expensive ballot fight in US history.

Over $550 million has been spent on Proposition 26, which would legalize sports betting at tribal casinos and four horse racing tracks, and Proposition 27, which would make sports betting legal online.

A coalition of more than 30 Native American tribes support Proposition 26, while only three support and 51 oppose Proposition 27, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Out-of-state gaming sites like BetMGM, FanDuel, and DraftKings, which have a major financial stake in the passage of Proposition 27, have spent a combined $170 million, according to Politico.

Proposition 27 supporters claim that 85 percent of the money they generate from gambling taxes will go towards homeless services, but many homeless advocates oppose the measure, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Will Californians vote to turn their state into the world's biggest sports betting arena?

Guests:

Isaac Hale, assistant professor of political science at Occidental College

Mary-Beth Moylan, associate dean for academic affairs and experiential learning, and professor of law and legal practice at the University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Law, and supervisor of the California Initiative Review

Web Resources:

CalMatters: Fact checking ads for California’s sports betting propositions

The Sacramento Bee: Proposition 26 or 27? How to make sense of dueling California sports bet ballot questions

Los Angeles Times: Track the Money Flowing into Prop 26/27: Sports betting

The New Yorker: What Would a Nation of Sports Gamblers Look Like?

San Francisco Chronicle: November election could make Golden Gate Fields a big Bay Area gambling destination

